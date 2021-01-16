U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conduct non-intrusive inspections of vehicles entering the secure perimeter surrounding the location of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. January 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780732
|VIRIN:
|210118-H-PX819-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143059
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Non-Intrusive Inspections - CBP Supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
