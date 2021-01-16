Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Non-Intrusive Inspections - CBP Supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Jaime Rodriguez Sr 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers conduct non-intrusive inspections of vehicles entering the secure perimeter surrounding the location of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. January 16, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780732
    VIRIN: 210118-H-PX819-0001
    Filename: DOD_108143059
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Intrusive Inspections - CBP Supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration2021
    cbpinaugsec2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT