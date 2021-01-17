NCNG Solders Deploy to Assist with the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Brig. Gen Jeff Copeland, Assistant Adjutant General, Director of Joint Staff and Joint Task Force Commander, visit Soldiers of the 105 Engineer Battalion, along with Maj. Gen James Ernst, Deputy Adjutant General, Col. Jerry Baird, 130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell D. Prince, North Carolina Senior Enlisted Leader, prior to their departure to Washington DC, in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to
conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of
federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th
Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abraham Morlu, 130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade/released.)
