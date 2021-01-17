Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCNG Solders Deploy to Assist with the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STEM, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Abraham Morlu 

    130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Brig. Gen Jeff Copeland, Assistant Adjutant General, Director of Joint Staff and Joint Task Force Commander, visit Soldiers of the 105 Engineer Battalion, along with Maj. Gen James Ernst, Deputy Adjutant General, Col. Jerry Baird, 130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell D. Prince, North Carolina Senior Enlisted Leader, prior to their departure to Washington DC, in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to
    conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of
    federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th
    Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abraham Morlu, 130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade/released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780730
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-VN629-1016
    Filename: DOD_108142993
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: STEM, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG Solders Deploy to Assist with the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Abraham Morlu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    130th MEB
    CAPDC21
    130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT