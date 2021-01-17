NCNG Solders Deploy to Assist with the 59th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780730" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen Jeff Copeland, Assistant Adjutant General, Director of Joint Staff and Joint Task Force Commander, visit Soldiers of the 105 Engineer Battalion, along with Maj. Gen James Ernst, Deputy Adjutant General, Col. Jerry Baird, 130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell D. Prince, North Carolina Senior Enlisted Leader, prior to their departure to Washington DC, in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to

conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of

federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th

Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abraham Morlu, 130 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade/released.)