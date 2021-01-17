Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from stranded fishing vessel near Big Lagoon

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues three people from a stranded fishing vessel approximately a quarter mile west of Big Lagoon, California, Jan. 17, 2021. The vessel became stranded after the engine lost propulsion. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780729
    VIRIN: 210117-G-LB555-763
    Filename: DOD_108142982
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people from stranded fishing vessel near Big Lagoon, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fishing
    rescue
    coast guard
    California
    Humboldt Bay

