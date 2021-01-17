Coast Guard rescues 3 people from stranded fishing vessel near Big Lagoon

A Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues three people from a stranded fishing vessel approximately a quarter mile west of Big Lagoon, California, Jan. 17, 2021. The vessel became stranded after the engine lost propulsion. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay).
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780729
|VIRIN:
|210117-G-LB555-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108142982
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
