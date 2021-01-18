The Marine Corps salutes the legacy of diversity and civil rights fueled by the courage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Rick Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 12:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780713
|VIRIN:
|210118-M-M0231-111
|Filename:
|DOD_108142672
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Day On, Not A Day Off, by Rick Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
