    MDNG Military Police Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland National Guard military police officers guard the U.S. Capitol Complex in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. The National Guard is working closely with several state governments, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, and multiple federal agencies to identify needs and provide assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780710
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-OV020-3001
    Filename: DOD_108142618
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DC, US

    Inauguration
    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    CAPDC21

