Maryland National Guard military police officers guard the U.S. Capitol Complex in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. The National Guard is working closely with several state governments, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, and multiple federal agencies to identify needs and provide assistance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780710
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-OV020-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142618
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, MDNG Military Police Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS
