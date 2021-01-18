VING members depart to support the Presidential Inauguration

The men and women of the Virgin Islands National Guard boards a Boeing C-17 on St. Croix heading to the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 17, 2021.
“Our soldiers and airmen continue to represent the VI and make us proud by exceeding the standards,” Brig. Gen. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker.
National Guard members from several states and territories have traveled to the District to support federal and District authorities in the run-up to the Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780708
|VIRIN:
|210118-A-JK506-579
|Filename:
|DOD_108142582
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
