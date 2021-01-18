VING members depart to support the Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The men and women of the Virgin Islands National Guard boards a Boeing C-17 on St. Croix heading to the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 17, 2021.



“Our soldiers and airmen continue to represent the VI and make us proud by exceeding the standards,” Brig. Gen. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker.



National Guard members from several states and territories have traveled to the District to support federal and District authorities in the run-up to the Inauguration.