    VING members depart to support the Presidential Inauguration

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    01.18.2021

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The men and women of the Virgin Islands National Guard boards a Boeing C-17 on St. Croix heading to the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 17, 2021.

    “Our soldiers and airmen continue to represent the VI and make us proud by exceeding the standards,” Brig. Gen. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker.

    National Guard members from several states and territories have traveled to the District to support federal and District authorities in the run-up to the Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780708
    VIRIN: 210118-A-JK506-579
    Filename: DOD_108142582
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 

    Virgin Islands
    National Guard
    St. Croix
    VING
    CAPDC21
    59th Presidential Inauguration

