Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What Does the MLK Dream Look Like to the Soldier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Andre Kersey, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, shares his interpretation of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech for Martin Luther King Day at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2021. King's "I Have a Dream" speech was delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780706
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108142579
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Does the MLK Dream Look Like to the Soldier, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT