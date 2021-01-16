Spc. Andre Kersey, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, shares his interpretation of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech for Martin Luther King Day at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2021. King's "I Have a Dream" speech was delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780706
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142579
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What Does the MLK Dream Look Like to the Soldier, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS
