What Does the MLK Dream Look Like to the Soldier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780706" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Andre Kersey, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, shares his interpretation of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech for Martin Luther King Day at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2021. King's "I Have a Dream" speech was delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)