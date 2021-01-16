Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in Washington, D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Virginia National Guard keep watch around the temporary perimeter of the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780704
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-MQ826-1001
    Filename: DOD_108142572
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen stand guard in Washington, D.C., by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT