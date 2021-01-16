U.S. Army Ssg. Ochain Salman, assigned to 442nd Military Police Company, 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, sends a greeting from his post near the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C., Jan 16, 2001. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 08:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|780703
|VIRIN:
|210116-A-QF857-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108142562
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WALDORF, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Greetings from Washington, D.C., Army Ssg. Ochain Salman, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS
