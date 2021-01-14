Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration Video

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Naval Forces Korea and Naval Region Korea Sailors reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 23:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780698
    VIRIN: 210114-N-ZU848-0001
    Filename: DOD_108142423
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: BUSAN, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration Video, by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    CNFK
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Diversity Celebration
    Diversity and Special Observance Committee
    diversity & inclusion

