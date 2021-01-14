Naval Forces Korea and Naval Region Korea Sailors reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 23:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780698
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-ZU848-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142423
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration Video, by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT