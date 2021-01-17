Nebraska National Guard Inauguration Support Mission Departure 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew from the 155th Air Refueling Wing prepare the aircraft and Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load personnel gear before departure from Lincoln, Nebraska, aboard a 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker, Jan. 17, 2021. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac approved a request for additional support to the D.C. National Guard and law enforcement agencies providing security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Nebraska National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)