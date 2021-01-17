Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard Inauguration Support Mission Departure 2

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Aircrew from the 155th Air Refueling Wing prepare the aircraft and Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load personnel gear before departure from Lincoln, Nebraska, aboard a 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker, Jan. 17, 2021. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac approved a request for additional support to the D.C. National Guard and law enforcement agencies providing security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Nebraska National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780692
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-JF418-001
    Filename: DOD_108142265
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    #Inauguration2021
    59th Presidential Inauguration

