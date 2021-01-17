Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greetings from Washington, D.C., Army Sgt. Sofia Castellano

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sofia Castellano, assigned to 727 Military Police Detachment Law and Order, 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, sends a greeting from her post near the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C., Jan 16, 2001. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 13:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 780681
    VIRIN: 210117-A-QF857-583
    Filename: DOD_108142145
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greetings from Washington, D.C., Army Sgt. Sofia Castellano, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

