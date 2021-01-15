Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780679" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron conduct weapons qualification training at the Camp Ripley M9 pistol range on January 15, 2021. These Soldiers will be joining Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)