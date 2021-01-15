Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron conduct weapons qualification training at the Camp Ripley M9 pistol range on January 15, 2021. These Soldiers will be joining Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780679
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-KO357-143
|Filename:
|DOD_108142141
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT