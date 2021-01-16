On Jan. 16, 1991, President George H. W. Bush announced the start of Operation Desert Storm, after Iraqi forces who had invaded neighboring Kuwait refused to withdraw. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Schmitt Alves)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 12:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780677
|VIRIN:
|210116-M-JC578-631
|Filename:
|DOD_108142095
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2021 Marks 30 Years Since Operation Desert Storm, by Cpl Audrey Schmitt Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT