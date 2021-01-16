Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Marks 30 Years Since Operation Desert Storm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Schmitt Alves 

    Communication Directorate             

    On Jan. 16, 1991, President George H. W. Bush announced the start of Operation Desert Storm, after Iraqi forces who had invaded neighboring Kuwait refused to withdraw. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Schmitt Alves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 12:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780677
    VIRIN: 210116-M-JC578-631
    Filename: DOD_108142095
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Marks 30 Years Since Operation Desert Storm, by Cpl Audrey Schmitt Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Desert Storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT