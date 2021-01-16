Two hundred soldiers departed Bangor International Airport on Saturday, January 16, 2020 to support the growing number of National Guardsmen in the nation's capital for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
Footage by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Duplain, 101st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780675
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-SE977-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142072
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Maine National Guardsmen depart for Washington DC to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT