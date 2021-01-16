Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine National Guardsmen depart for Washington DC to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters, Maine National Guard

    Two hundred soldiers departed Bangor International Airport on Saturday, January 16, 2020 to support the growing number of National Guardsmen in the nation's capital for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Footage by Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Duplain, 101st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780675
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-SE977-001
    Filename: DOD_108142072
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine National Guardsmen depart for Washington DC to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard
    Maine National Guard

