    Yuma Regional Medical Center Respiratory Therapist donning PPE

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    A Yuma Regional Medical Center respiratory therapist dons PPE as she prepares to enter a patient's room. Collected at the request of YRMC Public Information.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780674
    VIRIN: 210114-A-SB126-998
    Filename: DOD_108142051
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Regional Medical Center Respiratory Therapist donning PPE, by SGT Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

