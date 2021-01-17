Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. BTF missions are training opportunities that integrate regional partners and are observable ways to demonstrate the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780672
    VIRIN: 210117-D-D0477-010
    Filename: DOD_108142033
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    Stratofortress

