A KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. BTF missions are training opportunities that integrate regional partners and are observable ways to demonstrate the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780672
|VIRIN:
|210117-D-D0477-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108142033
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
