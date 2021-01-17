908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. BTF missions are training opportunities that integrate regional partners and are observable ways to demonstrate the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)