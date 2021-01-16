Indiana National Guard will support civil authorities for 2021 Presidential Inauguration. More than 620 members of the Indiana National Guard will travel to the nation's capital to assist civil authorities for the 2021 inauguration. The Hoosier Guardsmen will help protect the sanctity of the democratic process and help ensure the peaceful transition of authority. As citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen, Guardsmen are uniquely qualified to support civilian authorities and train regularly with civilian agencies.
|01.16.2021
|01.17.2021 08:29
|Video Productions
|780670
|210116-Z-RU093-001
|DOD_108141989
|00:01:03
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|2
|2
