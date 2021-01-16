video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indiana National Guard will support civil authorities for 2021 Presidential Inauguration. More than 620 members of the Indiana National Guard will travel to the nation's capital to assist civil authorities for the 2021 inauguration. The Hoosier Guardsmen will help protect the sanctity of the democratic process and help ensure the peaceful transition of authority. As citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen, Guardsmen are uniquely qualified to support civilian authorities and train regularly with civilian agencies.