    Utah National Guard Soldiers de-board a KC-135 Stratotanker

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    65th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard de-board a KC-135 Stratotanker, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 23:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780663
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-PL204-0331
    Filename: DOD_108141823
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Utah National Guard Soldiers de-board a KC-135 Stratotanker, by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

