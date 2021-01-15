U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard de-board a KC-135 Stratotanker, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 23:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780663
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-PL204-0331
|Filename:
|DOD_108141823
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Utah National Guard Soldiers de-board a KC-135 Stratotanker, by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT