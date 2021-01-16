Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: National Guard prepare inauguration support

    CAMP SPRINGS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    B-Roll of National Guard members preparing to support the upcoming inauguration, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 16, 2021. Includes footage of Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visiting with troops. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780662
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-DZ751-0001
    Filename: DOD_108141818
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: CAMP SPRINGS, MD, US 

    This work, B-Roll: National Guard prepare inauguration support, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    inauguration
    military
    National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson

