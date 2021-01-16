B-Roll of National Guard members preparing to support the upcoming inauguration, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 16, 2021. Includes footage of Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visiting with troops. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 22:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780662
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-DZ751-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141818
|Length:
|00:07:24
|Location:
|CAMP SPRINGS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: National Guard prepare inauguration support, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT