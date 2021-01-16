Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on Jan. 16, 2021 depart on multiple flights from the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to support security efforts in Washington, DC for the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alice Ripberger 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Description: Approximately 500 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 115th Fighter Wing and 128th Air Refueling Wing depart early morning Jan. 16, 2021 on multiple flights bound for Washington, DC to support the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration. Guard personnel conduct administrative requirements, organize and load equipment, and board KC-135 aircraft provided by the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard. The service members are greeted in Milwaukee at the 128th Air Refueling Wing by Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, and by Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Rafael Conde, Wisconsin Army National Guard senior enlisted advisor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780660
    VIRIN: 210116-A-DA841-979
    Filename: DOD_108141748
    Length: 00:13:01
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on Jan. 16, 2021 depart on multiple flights from the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to support security efforts in Washington, DC for the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration., by SGT Alice Ripberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Inauguration2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT