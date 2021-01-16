Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on Jan. 16, 2021 depart on multiple flights from the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to support security efforts in Washington, DC for the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780660" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Description: Approximately 500 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 115th Fighter Wing and 128th Air Refueling Wing depart early morning Jan. 16, 2021 on multiple flights bound for Washington, DC to support the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration. Guard personnel conduct administrative requirements, organize and load equipment, and board KC-135 aircraft provided by the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard. The service members are greeted in Milwaukee at the 128th Air Refueling Wing by Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, and by Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Rafael Conde, Wisconsin Army National Guard senior enlisted advisor.