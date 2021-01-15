Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard members pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr., in the San Francisco Bay Area, January 16, 2021. Multiple members discuss their own dreams, how the Coast Guard helped them achieve those dreams and how Dr. King helped make that possible. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 19:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780659
    VIRIN: 210115-G-LB502-986
    Filename: DOD_108141742
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Coast Guard members pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr., by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jr.
    Martin Luther King
    MLK Day
    Coast Guard
    Black History Month

