Coast Guard members pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr., in the San Francisco Bay Area, January 16, 2021. Multiple members discuss their own dreams, how the Coast Guard helped them achieve those dreams and how Dr. King helped make that possible. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780659
|VIRIN:
|210115-G-LB502-986
|Filename:
|DOD_108141742
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard members pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr., by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
