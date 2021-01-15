Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the Guard

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Morrison 

    National Guard Bureau

    It has been said that, “An army marches on its stomach.” The National Guard is ensuring its Soldiers and Airmen are well fed and have lodging for the duration of their support to the 2021 Inauguration.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Inauguration 2021
    DC Support
    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson

