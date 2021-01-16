Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard assists 1 person and two dogs while taking on water near Shell Key

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The taking on water 32-foot sail vessel operator is being assisted by Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg response crews Jan. 16, 2020. A Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response boat — small II crew transferred the pleasure craft to an awaiting Coast Guard Station Saint Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew for final transit to Tierra Verde marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780632
    VIRIN: 210116-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108141506
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 1 person and two dogs while taking on water near Shell Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT