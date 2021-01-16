The taking on water 32-foot sail vessel operator is being assisted by Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg response crews Jan. 16, 2020. A Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response boat — small II crew transferred the pleasure craft to an awaiting Coast Guard Station Saint Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew for final transit to Tierra Verde marina. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780632
|VIRIN:
|210116-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141506
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Coast Guard assists 1 person and two dogs while taking on water near Shell Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
