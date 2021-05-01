Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1185th DDSB offloads the Alliance Fairfax

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    01.05.2021

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers of the 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, alongside Cargo Transport System contractors, discharge cargo from the Alliance Fairfax at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 5, 2021. Dozens of containers, vehicles and equipment were offloaded, and staged for delivery to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade at Camp Arifjan. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 11:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780628
    VIRIN: 210105-A-VN697-068
    Filename: DOD_108141400
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW

    1185th DDSB
    Kuwait
    401st AFSB
    Port of Shuaiba
    595th Transportation Brigade

