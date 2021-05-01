1185th DDSB offloads the Alliance Fairfax

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, alongside Cargo Transport System contractors, discharge cargo from the Alliance Fairfax at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 5, 2021. Dozens of containers, vehicles and equipment were offloaded, and staged for delivery to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade at Camp Arifjan. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)