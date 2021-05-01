Soldiers of the 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, alongside Cargo Transport System contractors, discharge cargo from the Alliance Fairfax at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 5, 2021. Dozens of containers, vehicles and equipment were offloaded, and staged for delivery to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade at Camp Arifjan. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 11:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|780628
|VIRIN:
|210105-A-VN697-068
|Filename:
|DOD_108141400
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1185th DDSB offloads the Alliance Fairfax, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
