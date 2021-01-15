Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Martin Luther King Jr. Day Birthday Message

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Darren Jones, an administrative specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force, expresses his views about Martin Luther King Jr. day on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 15, 2021. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr
    Camp Courtney
    III MEF

