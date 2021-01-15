III MEF Martin Luther King Jr. Day Birthday Message

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Darren Jones, an administrative specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force, expresses his views about Martin Luther King Jr. day on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 15, 2021. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 01:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780614
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141232
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT