New Marines of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 15, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 23:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780612
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141188
|Length:
|00:55:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fox Company Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
