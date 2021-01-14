National Guard MPs Guard the U.S. Senate Complex (B-Roll)

National Guard military police guard the U.S. Capitol Complex in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 14, 2021. The National Guard is working closely with several state governments, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, and multiple federal agencies to identify needs and provide assistance. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 22:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780610
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141178
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
