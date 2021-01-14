National Guard MPs Guard the U.S. Senate Complex (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780610" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Guard military police guard the U.S. Capitol Complex in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 14, 2021. The National Guard is working closely with several state governments, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, and multiple federal agencies to identify needs and provide assistance. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)