    Combat medics keep troops in D.C. physically and mentally fit

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Combat medic specialists within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are responsible for the care and well-being of Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 07:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780607
    VIRIN: 210114-F-PL327-177
    Filename: DOD_108141011
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat medics keep troops in D.C. physically and mentally fit, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    DCNG
    DCANG
    CAPDC21

