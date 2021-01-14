Combat medic specialists within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are responsible for the care and well-being of Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 07:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780607
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-PL327-177
|Filename:
|DOD_108141011
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat medics keep troops in D.C. physically and mentally fit, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
