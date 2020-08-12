Leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, summarize the achievements of the organization during the year of 2020, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|12.08.2020
|01.15.2021 22:34
|Video Productions
|780606
|201208-Z-YI114-0001
|DOD_108140997
|00:33:45
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|3
|3
This work, 139th Airlift Wing Year in Review, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
