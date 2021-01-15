Joint Base Charleston Flies C-17 Four Millionth Hour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. —

C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours, Jan. 15, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.



Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.



Highlights of the event included reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.