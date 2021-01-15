JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. —
C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours, Jan. 15, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.
Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.
Highlights of the event included reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780600
|VIRIN:
|200115-F-NR350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140980
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Charleston Flies C-17 Four Millionth Hour, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
