Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Charleston Flies C-17 Four Millionth Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. —
    C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours, Jan. 15, 2021 at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

    Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.

    Highlights of the event included reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780600
    VIRIN: 200115-F-NR350-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140980
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Flies C-17 Four Millionth Hour, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Charleston
    Refuel
    DV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT