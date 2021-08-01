Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Snowtubing

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    A group of friends go snowtubing at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Jan. 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. Along with six lanes for snowtubing, Whitetail ridge also offers downhill skiing and snowboarding, and cross country skiing for service members, their families and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780597
    VIRIN: 210108-A-FK859-413
    Filename: DOD_108140937
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Snowtubing, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge
    Snowtubing

