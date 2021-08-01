Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Snowtubing

A group of friends go snowtubing at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area Jan. 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. Along with six lanes for snowtubing, Whitetail ridge also offers downhill skiing and snowboarding, and cross country skiing for service members, their families and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 18:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780597
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-FK859-413
|Filename:
|DOD_108140937
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
