B-Roll Package
00:00:00- 00:56:45 Arriving to Thompson Field, Weighing-in, and Waiting on flights.
00:56:45- 01:30:15 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles visits with soldiers before departure.
01:30:16- 02:16:50 Loading onto the flight.
02:16:51- 02:24:55 Two cutaways of the unit patch
Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 18:31
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|780592
VIRIN:
|210115-A-QC528-465
Filename:
|DOD_108140926
Length:
|00:02:24
Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
Hometown:
|FLOWOOD, MS, US
Hometown:
|JACKSON, MS, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mississippi Guardsmen Leave to Support Inauguration, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
