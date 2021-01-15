Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Guardsmen Leave to Support Inauguration

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    B-Roll Package
    00:00:00- 00:56:45 Arriving to Thompson Field, Weighing-in, and Waiting on flights.
    00:56:45- 01:30:15 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles visits with soldiers before departure.
    01:30:16- 02:16:50 Loading onto the flight.
    02:16:51- 02:24:55 Two cutaways of the unit patch

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780592
    VIRIN: 210115-A-QC528-465
    Filename: DOD_108140926
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Hometown: FLOWOOD, MS, US
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Guardsmen Leave to Support Inauguration, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    114th Military Police Company
    Military Police
    114th
    MSARNG MP

