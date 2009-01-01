Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebration of C-17's 4 Millionth Flight hour

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.1901

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    The 437th Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, was the selected unit to fly the ceremonial four-millionth flight hour milestone on behalf of the worldwide C-17 Globemaster fleet, Jan. 15, 2021.

    The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible. Highlights from the event include reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.

    Throughout its 27-years of service, the C-17 has served Joint, USAF and international efforts as a workhorse for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)

    Date Taken: 12.13.1901
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780588
    VIRIN: 210115-F-HN110-3002
    Filename: DOD_108140920
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebration of C-17's 4 Millionth Flight hour, by SSgt Rachel Pye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    4CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    4 Millionth Flight Hour

