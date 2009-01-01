Celebration of C-17's 4 Millionth Flight hour

The 437th Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, was the selected unit to fly the ceremonial four-millionth flight hour milestone on behalf of the worldwide C-17 Globemaster fleet, Jan. 15, 2021.
The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible. Highlights from the event include reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.
Throughout its 27-years of service, the C-17 has served Joint, USAF and international efforts as a workhorse for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)
