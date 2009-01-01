Celebration C-17's 4 millionth flight hour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 437th Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, was the selected unit to fly the ceremonial four-millionth flight hour milestone on behalf of the worldwide C-17 Globemaster fleet, Jan. 15, 2021.



The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible. Highlights from the event include reflecting on the 27-year history of the C-17 and its role as a strategic airlift workhorse in numerous humanitarian and military operations.



Throughout its 27-years of service, the C-17 has served Joint, USAF and international efforts as a workhorse for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)