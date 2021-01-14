Broll:
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, the adjutant general of the New York National Guard, and Maj. Gen. Timothy J. LaBarge, assistant adjutant general, Army, New York National Guard, visits National Guard service members in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780579
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-QF857-497
|Filename:
|DOD_108140898
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NYNG Adjutant General Visits Washington D.C. Soldiers Protecting the Capitol, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
