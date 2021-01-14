Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG Adjutant General Visits Washington D.C. Soldiers Protecting the Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    Broll:

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, the adjutant general of the New York National Guard, and Maj. Gen. Timothy J. LaBarge, assistant adjutant general, Army, New York National Guard, visits National Guard service members in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780579
    VIRIN: 210114-A-QF857-497
    Filename: DOD_108140898
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYNG Adjutant General Visits Washington D.C. Soldiers Protecting the Capitol, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

