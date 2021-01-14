NYNG Adjutant General Visits Washington D.C. Soldiers Protecting the Capitol

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, the adjutant general of the New York National Guard, and Maj. Gen. Timothy J. LaBarge, assistant adjutant general, Army, New York National Guard, visits National Guard service members in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)