Nebraska National Guard senior leaders, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Horne, volunteer to receive an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14, 2021 at the medical detachment of the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780573
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-NX058-212
|Filename:
|DOD_108140795
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Hometown:
|WAVERLY, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nebraska Senior Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT