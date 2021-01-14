Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Senior Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard senior leaders, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Horne, volunteer to receive an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14, 2021 at the medical detachment of the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780573
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-NX058-212
    Filename: DOD_108140795
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: WAVERLY, NE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Senior Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska

    airmen
    Nebraska National Guard
    vaccine
    Citizen-Soldier
    COVID-19

