    333rd Military Police Company mobilizes to Washington, D.C., for 59th presidential inauguration support Jan. 15, 2021 (interviews)

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer and Senior Airman Paul Helmig

    182nd Airlift Wing

    00:00 - U.S. Army Sgt. Renata H. Sturlic, a team leader with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, gives an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., before mobilizing to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the U.S. National Guard’s support to the 59th presidential inauguration.

    02:19 - U.S. Army Capt. William J. Konovsky, a troop commander with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, gives an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., before mobilizing to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the U.S. National Guard’s support to the 59th presidential inauguration.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer & Senior Airman Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780571
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140593
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    This work, 333rd Military Police Company mobilizes to Washington, D.C., for 59th presidential inauguration support Jan. 15, 2021 (interviews), by TSgt Lealan Buehrer and SrA Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    presidential inauguration
    Air Force
    333rd Military Police Company

