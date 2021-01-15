333rd Military Police Company mobilizes to Washington, D.C., for 59th presidential inauguration support Jan. 15, 2021 (interviews)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



00:00 - U.S. Army Sgt. Renata H. Sturlic, a team leader with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, gives an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., before mobilizing to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the U.S. National Guard’s support to the 59th presidential inauguration.



02:19 - U.S. Army Capt. William J. Konovsky, a troop commander with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, gives an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., before mobilizing to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the U.S. National Guard’s support to the 59th presidential inauguration.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer & Senior Airman Paul Helmig)