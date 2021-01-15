00:00 - U.S. Army Sgt. Renata H. Sturlic, a team leader with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, gives an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., before mobilizing to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the U.S. National Guard’s support to the 59th presidential inauguration.
02:19 - U.S. Army Capt. William J. Konovsky, a troop commander with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, gives an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., before mobilizing to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the U.S. National Guard’s support to the 59th presidential inauguration.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer & Senior Airman Paul Helmig)
This work, 333rd Military Police Company mobilizes to Washington, D.C., for 59th presidential inauguration support Jan. 15, 2021 (interviews), by TSgt Lealan Buehrer and SrA Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
