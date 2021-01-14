U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partners remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those who paved the way for the civil rights movement. Take a look as Pacific Ocean Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs has a conversation with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief of Staff MG Ronald Clark about this important observance and call to Remember! Celebrate! Act!
Produced by: USACE POD PAO
Edited by Duy Ta - POH VI Specialist
Additional footage: www.dvidshub.net, National Archives.
Doris Miller:
(DoD video by Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Timothy J. Haake)
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/440673/remembering-pearl-harbor-dorie-miller
Martin Luther King "I have a dream":
(Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/734585/martin-luther-king-day-video
Pearl Harbor Story:
(Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton)
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/497663/day-we-remember-attack-pearl-harbor
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park:
(Video by Sgt. Sara Abrego)
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/676485/hiroshima-peace-memorial-park-b-roll
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780570
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-RV424-466
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108140558
|Length:
|00:20:27
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE MLK: A Conversation for Change, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT