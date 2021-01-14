USACE MLK: A Conversation for Change

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partners remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those who paved the way for the civil rights movement. Take a look as Pacific Ocean Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs has a conversation with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief of Staff MG Ronald Clark about this important observance and call to Remember! Celebrate! Act!



Produced by: USACE POD PAO

Edited by Duy Ta - POH VI Specialist



Additional footage: www.dvidshub.net, National Archives.



Doris Miller:

(DoD video by Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Timothy J. Haake)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/440673/remembering-pearl-harbor-dorie-miller



Martin Luther King "I have a dream":

(Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/734585/martin-luther-king-day-video



Pearl Harbor Story:

(Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/497663/day-we-remember-attack-pearl-harbor



Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park:

(Video by Sgt. Sara Abrego)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/676485/hiroshima-peace-memorial-park-b-roll