    USACE MLK: A Conversation for Change

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and partners remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those who paved the way for the civil rights movement. Take a look as Pacific Ocean Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs has a conversation with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief of Staff MG Ronald Clark about this important observance and call to Remember! Celebrate! Act!

    Produced by: USACE POD PAO
    Edited by Duy Ta - POH VI Specialist

    Additional footage: www.dvidshub.net, National Archives.

    Doris Miller:
    (DoD video by Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Timothy J. Haake)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/440673/remembering-pearl-harbor-dorie-miller

    Martin Luther King "I have a dream":
    (Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/734585/martin-luther-king-day-video

    Pearl Harbor Story:
    (Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/497663/day-we-remember-attack-pearl-harbor

    Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park:
    (Video by Sgt. Sara Abrego)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/676485/hiroshima-peace-memorial-park-b-roll

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780570
    VIRIN: 210114-D-RV424-466
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108140558
    Length: 00:20:27
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    This work, USACE MLK: A Conversation for Change, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USACE #USArmy #MLK #Doris Miller #Pearl Harbor #Martin Luther King Jr.

