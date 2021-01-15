Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack Army Medical Center Stands Up Drive Through Covid-19 Vaccine Location

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center Stands Up Drive Through Covid-19 Vaccine Location B-Roll Package.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    safety
    vaccine
    pandemic
    Womack
    epidemic
    covid-19

