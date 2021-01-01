Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    keesler Confronts - Suicide Awareness

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this week's episode, Col. Blackwell and Chief Esparza talk with SSgt Cook about confronting suicide awareness.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780568
    VIRIN: 210101-F-GH505-733
    Filename: DOD_108140528
    Length: 00:14:59
    Location: US

    This work, keesler Confronts - Suicide Awareness, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base

    Keesler

