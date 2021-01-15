Construction tender virtual tour

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Jesse Duane, officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Axe, explains important aspects of inland construction operations, Jan. 15, 2021. Inland construction tenders construct, repair, and maintain fixed ATON within inland waterways along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico; they are the only Coast Guard platform with the capability to drive and remove piles, erect towers, and effect major structural repairs.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA2 Ronald Hodges.)

    Location: US

