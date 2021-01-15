Construction tender virtual tour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Jesse Duane, officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Axe, explains important aspects of inland construction operations, Jan. 15, 2021. Inland construction tenders construct, repair, and maintain fixed ATON within inland waterways along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico; they are the only Coast Guard platform with the capability to drive and remove piles, erect towers, and effect major structural repairs.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by PA2 Ronald Hodges.)