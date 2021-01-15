River tender virtual tour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Olsen, officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Scioto, explains important aspects of river buoy tending operations Jan. 15, 2021. River buoy tenders set, relocate, and recover buoys to mark the navigable channel in the rivers as the water level changes, and also establish and maintain fixed aids, lights, and daybeacons within their area of responsibility.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by PA2 Ronald Hodges.)