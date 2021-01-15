Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    River tender virtual tour

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Olsen, officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Scioto, explains important aspects of river buoy tending operations Jan. 15, 2021. River buoy tenders set, relocate, and recover buoys to mark the navigable channel in the rivers as the water level changes, and also establish and maintain fixed aids, lights, and daybeacons within their area of responsibility.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA2 Ronald Hodges.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780566
    VIRIN: 210115-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140526
    Length: 00:13:21
    Location: US

    TAGS

    cutter
    river tender
    buoy
    construction tender
    cgc scioto

