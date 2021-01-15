U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Olsen, officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Scioto, explains important aspects of river buoy tending operations Jan. 15, 2021. River buoy tenders set, relocate, and recover buoys to mark the navigable channel in the rivers as the water level changes, and also establish and maintain fixed aids, lights, and daybeacons within their area of responsibility.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by PA2 Ronald Hodges.)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780566
|VIRIN:
|210115-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140526
|Length:
|00:13:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, River tender virtual tour, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT