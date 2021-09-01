Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Confronts - Cultural Competence

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Davis speaks about cultural competence and how to approach and appreciate diversity.

    Location: US

