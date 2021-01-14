102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for January 2021 - Colonel James Hoye

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to 2021. I hope all of you have had a restful holiday season.



The first remote drill of calendar year 2021 has been accomplished. As we look on the past year we dealt with a pandemic, we had an inspection by the Air Combat Command Inspector General team. In a sense of deja vu the pandemic is still with us and the IG team will be back in Oct. Social distancing will be the norm for some time to come but vaccinations are arriving so there is light at the end of the tunnel. Social unrest that has been with us for several months has continued. The recent events in Washington D.C. has prompted the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of Air Force to send out messages meant for all of the members of the U.S. military. Our leadership has reminded us that we all swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Be the positive example that the country is looking for during these times. We will continue to support the missions assigned to us. Currently we have over 100 of our brothers and sisters deployed in support of Combatant Commanders. Closer to home our Medical Group has again activated members to send them to COVID hotspots in support of the Commonwealth. Let's keep all of those working the missions in our thoughts.



In the larger context of preparing for mission accomplishment as part of the national defense strategy the wing leadership has published strategic goals. The goals are aligned with AFI 1-2 Commander's Responsibilities and the Major Graded Areas from 90-201. The four areas are Managing Resources, Leading People, Improving the Unit and Executing the Mission. These goals also line up to support the 2018 National Defense Strategy along with two newer documents put out by our Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown.



The tasks ahead of us are designed to increase our readiness to the joint force. The NDS points to two large state actors as our competition, China and Russia. I will refer to several documents that are available to all that helped to connect our Wing Goals for the future. If you have not read the 2018 National Defense Strategy please do so. Also please download "Accelerate Change or Lose" which comes to us from the Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown. To support that document he has also put out a series of Action Orders to support what needs to be accomplished.



At our level Col Riley has published a slide with his overall goals and many of the metrics we will look at to see when we achieve those goals.



As you look at the goals and the metrics please try to visualize how you could help make those goals a reality. One example is under goal of partnering with academia to improve the unit we want to have two Continous Process Improvement events. That takes people trained as Green Belts. That training is available for free, we will compensate personnel that finish it. Another area is developing a two year revolving schedule. We want to try to get out of the too many last minute changes or personnel being surprised by suspenses. The schedule will display two years and get an annual update each year. How can each of us help to make this a unit of choice and develop multi capable Airmen? One of the metrics is to get our performance reports to greater than 85% on time. This is not just a supervisor responsibility. No one cares more about your career than you. As the Ratee make sure your supervisor has all the information they need to give you all the feedback and generate the document as quickly as possible.



Under the readiness goal we are planning exercises in June that will be an evaluated using unit's Mission Essential Tasks. For June 2021 each group is establishing an exercise. We will build upon this years planning to support a longer term goal to hold a wing wide exercise in June 2022. All members need to understand what their tasks and how to execute them. The next step is to know how you would do your job when there are constraints placed on you and your unit.



With all of the preparations for the readiness exercises on going please do not lose sight of the inspection that will occur in October 2021. The ACC IG will be back to look at us. In many ways the preparations and review of programs required for the CAPSTONE will help us in our preparations for enhancing our readiness. Thos programs are in MICT to cause us work. MICT as a tool helps to keep our programs going forward. Work with the assessor and the unit SAPM to ensure you unit's self-assessment program is up to speed.



I would like to end this message with a thank you to all of you. The personnel listening to this message make up one of the most capable military organization in the Air Force. Our future and its success are in your hands.