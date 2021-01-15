National Hat Day - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210114-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) January 15 is National Hat Day! Though there aren’t any official records of hats before 3,000 BCE, it is believed that they were commonplace long before that. Hats in general have been a part of the Navy uniform since around 1866 and have since become a part of Navy tradition. As early as the 1970s, the Navy began allowing Sailors to wear ball caps embroidered with their command logo. The Navy ball cap has since become a seabag-issued item first received by Sailors at boot camp. At NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, the hard hat, specifically, is essential for worksite and personnel safety. So, put on your hard hat and remember ... "Safety First – Safety Always." (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)