    National Hat Day - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210114-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) January 15 is National Hat Day! Though there aren’t any official records of hats before 3,000 BCE, it is believed that they were commonplace long before that. Hats in general have been a part of the Navy uniform since around 1866 and have since become a part of Navy tradition. As early as the 1970s, the Navy began allowing Sailors to wear ball caps embroidered with their command logo. The Navy ball cap has since become a seabag-issued item first received by Sailors at boot camp. At NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, the hard hat, specifically, is essential for worksite and personnel safety. So, put on your hard hat and remember ... "Safety First – Safety Always." (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 780554
    VIRIN: 210115-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108140433
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, National Hat Day - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    NAVFAC

