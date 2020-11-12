U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Christopher Gresham narrates a virtual commander’s call where the 181st Intelligence Wing Commander Col. Tamala Saylor and Wing Command CMSgt. Christopher Durcholz highlight the 2020 Wing Annual Award winners at the 181st Intelligence Wing, Hulman Field Air National Guard base in Terre Haute, Ind., Dec. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Technical Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780546
|VIRIN:
|080121-Z-II995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140394
|Length:
|00:13:15
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 181st Intelligence Wing 2020 Virtual Commander's Call, by TSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
