    181st Intelligence Wing 2020 Virtual Commander's Call

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Roland Sturm 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Christopher Gresham narrates a virtual commander’s call where the 181st Intelligence Wing Commander Col. Tamala Saylor and Wing Command CMSgt. Christopher Durcholz highlight the 2020 Wing Annual Award winners at the 181st Intelligence Wing, Hulman Field Air National Guard base in Terre Haute, Ind., Dec. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Technical Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780546
    VIRIN: 080121-Z-II995-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140394
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Intelligence Wing 2020 Virtual Commander's Call, by TSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AWARDS
    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    OAY
    HULMAN FIELD
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING ANG
    181IW RACERS

