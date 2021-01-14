Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Hampton Roads CO Q&A

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) – Capt. Jonathan Kline, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, interviews Lt. Cmdr. Julia Cheringal, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s public health emergency officer, in the NMCP auditorium, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:16:33
    This work, NSA Hampton Roads CO Q&A, by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    NMCP
    NSA Hampton Roads
    COVID

