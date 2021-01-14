NSA Hampton Roads CO Q&A

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) – Capt. Jonathan Kline, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, interviews Lt. Cmdr. Julia Cheringal, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s public health emergency officer, in the NMCP auditorium, Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 14:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780545
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-MT837-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140388
|Length:
|00:16:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
