Members of the Delaware Army National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company assemble their equipment and vehicles prior to a convoy of 46 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles headed to the National Capitol Region January 16, 2021, in Seaford, Del. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780543
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-FZ583-615
|Filename:
|DOD_108140380
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|SEAFORD, DE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Delaware Guardsmen Deploy to DC in support of 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Maj. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
