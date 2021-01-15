Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Guardsmen Deploy to DC in support of 59th Presidential Inauguration

    SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Maj. Bernie Kale 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the Delaware Army National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company assemble their equipment and vehicles prior to a convoy of 46 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles headed to the National Capitol Region January 16, 2021, in Seaford, Del. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780543
    VIRIN: 210115-F-FZ583-615
    Filename: DOD_108140380
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: SEAFORD, DE, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Delaware Guardsmen Deploy to DC in support of 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Maj. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

