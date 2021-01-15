Delaware Guardsmen Deploy to DC in support of 59th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Delaware Army National Guard's 1049th Transportation Company assemble their equipment and vehicles prior to a convoy of 46 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles headed to the National Capitol Region January 16, 2021, in Seaford, Del. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.