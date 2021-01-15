Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-speed rail system to test Jan. 16-17

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Lauren Finnegan 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Sound Transit is scheduled to conduct tests of the high-speed rail system on the train tracks that run along Interstate-5 by JBLM from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 to 17. These tests will have high-speed trains passing through JBLM at speeds up to 79 mph.

    In the future, Amtrak Cascades' Coast Starlight service along I-5 (the Point Defiance Bypass) between Tacoma and Nisqually will resume.

    Personnel entering and exiting Lewis North through the 41st Division Drive Gate (Exit 120) or the DuPont Gate (Exit 119) should be aware and pay close attention to the traffic signals at the rail crossing just outside the gates.

    Given the potential speeds of these crossings, there will be no opportunity for the train to stop if a car crosses onto or gets stuck on the tracks. Never stop on the tracks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 12:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780535
    VIRIN: 210115-D-ED522-230
    Filename: DOD_108140257
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High-speed rail system to test Jan. 16-17, by Lauren Finnegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    jblm
    pacific northwest
    railroad
    amtrak
    trains
    Interstate 5

